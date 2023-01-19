Georgia woman working to preserve stories of Holocaust survivors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia woman has been working for years to learn as much as she can about the Holocaust. She is hoping to preserve the stories of survivors so that future generations never forget the unthinkable realities millions endured.

“This is my husband’s uncle from Poland. These people were murdered in Auschwitz,” said Judy Schancupp.

The Holocaust left family histories in pieces. Judy has spent years of her life trying to preserve those pieces and then putting them into the hands of the next generation.

“I am working on this woman’s story...this is my husband’s cousin. She is a survivor of Auschwitz,” said Schancupp.

“By working with the students, I hope to bring awareness. If they learn about the Holocaust, hopefully, they will be more empathetic towards all groups,” said Schancupp.

Judy has a background as an educator and her love of teaching has transformed over the years.

“I am with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust,” said Schancupp “I take survivors throughout rural Georgia. I speak. They speak. That is what I love, that is my passion,” said Schancupp.

Judy just returned from a seminar hosted by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous. They heard from professors who have extensively studied the Holocaust. You have to qualify for the seminar, it is not for anyone. Judy is looking for resources that make teaching the Holocaust in Georgia schools easier for teachers but whole for students.

“I keep these pictures, just to remember them,” said Judy putting the photo of her husband’s uncle on her desk, “If we don’t think about him who will?”

