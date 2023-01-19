Positively Georgia
Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A quick-thinking Gwinnett County deputy was honored today for saving a baby’s life. Corporal Linsey Meador was at home with his family when his neighbor frantically knocked on his door.

The neighbor says their baby had stopped breathing because of a seizure.

Meador ran to the neighbor’s house and began CPR on the baby while his wife spoke to 911.

His heroic actions saved the baby’s life and today he received the lifesaving award.

The baby is expected to make a full recovery.

