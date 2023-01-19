Henry County Sheriff’s Office unveils department’s first helicopter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their first ever helicopter. It’s new to Henry County, but not to Metro Atlanta.

The OH-58A helicopter was transferred from the Clayton County Police Department after that agency upgraded to a newer model. But the aircraft has been in service for decades and was even flown by U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War.

Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett, says the chopper is a tool his department needs as the county population grows.

“Henry County is one of the fastest growing counties in the Nation. And as we progress in volume, relative to the population, unfortunately crime comes along with it. So, there are individual things that we’ve got to stay on top of. Pun intended. And if we can give a more specific eyesight to things on the ground, it’s going to help our boots on the ground tremendously to ensure that they come home safely,” Sheriff Scandrett said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was able to transition the aircraft for a preliminary cost of $75,000. Typically, this type of helicopter costs anywhere between $3.5 million and $5 million dollars, according to a press release from HCSO.

“We’re really looking forward to putting it to use. Going to be out looking for lost kids, chasing bad guys hopefully not too often, but we’re going to put it to use,” helicopter pilot, Sgt. Cameron Conner said.

The new helicopter is a tool that may have been helpful last November, when deputies say Brenston Bernard Thomas allegedly shot and killed a man and shot and injured a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex in McDonough.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Toyota Camry and wasn’t arrested until days later. A helicopter may have been able to help track the vehicle.

“Anything that is high-level oriented in law enforcement, if there’s a need to give an oversight, from a higher level that is the reason for this,” Sheriff Scandrett said.

All municipalities in Henry County will have access to the HCSO’s chopper.

