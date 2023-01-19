Positively Georgia
Man arrested for drug possession after 3-month-long investigation

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Troup County man has been arrested for drug possession at the end of a three-month-long investigation.

LaGrange police arrested 39-year-old Leonardo Johnson after executing a warrant on a Kelley Street apartment Jan. 18. Police found two pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of “crack cocaine,” two Schedule II substances, one Schedule IV substance, two guns and a digital scale.

The arrest comes after a three-month-long investigation that included five “controlled purchases” of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and marijuana.

Johnson has been charged with 18 counts, including drug trafficking, sale, possession with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.

