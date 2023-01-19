Man faces charges after domestic dispute in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old man faces charges after Atlanta police officials say he was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend.

Atlanta police officials say 30-year-old Christa Calhoon’s mother called police around 2 a.m. on Wednesday saying she was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend Larry Robinson at the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. She told police that her daughter was “concerned for her safety.”

Atlanta Police SWAT, task force officers, and a hostage negotiator arrived at the apartment attempting to get Calhoon and Robinson to exit. Officers later learned Robinson tried to flee the police by jumping out the window. After making entry to the apartment, SWAT officers located Calhoon and Robinson.

Robinson was taken into custody at Atlanta police headquarters to be questioned with charges pending, officials say.

This incident remains under investigation.

