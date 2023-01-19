Man shot by police during DeKalb traffic stop, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that turned into a shooting in Doraville Thursday.

Officials with the Doraville Police Department told Atlanta News First that the shooting happened at 11:49 a.m. on DeKalb Technology Parkway.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

