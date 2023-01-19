New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size.

He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services are already cut to bare bones.

“We have a moral obligation to make sure we are meeting the needs of people in your districts,” said Thompson.

There are currently 41 career centers in the state. Thompson reports 5 don’t have the full list of services. He reports 6 more are getting cuts. These centers can help you beef up a resume, work on your interview schools, and connect you with job openings.

Thompson expects more than half of the centers will be impacted by the latest budget. Most of the centers are in rural areas- like the counties that new house speaker Jon Burns represents. We asked Burns about the budget cut in a press conference on Thursday, he said he didn’t hear the commissioner’s presentation, but that he would talk with the Appropriations committee heads before the House reconvenes.

“The ability of Georgians to have a job, for us to do our part in every way we can, we do a lot to help Georgians get a job, whether its quick start and preparing them to have a job through the department of labor,” said Burns.

House Minority Leader James Beverly called the move foolishness.

“Our job as the minority is to call that foolishness out, they’re devaluing the worker, they’re devaluing the workforce,” said Beverly.

Lawmakers still have time to amend the budget before Sine Die Day on March 29th.

