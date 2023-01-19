One arrested, two at large after car break-ins on Auburn Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man has been arrested and two more are still at large after a series of car break-ins on Auburn Avenue.

Officers responded to 171 Auburn Ave Jan. 18 and found three men breaking into cars. Two were able to flee in a vehicle, but officers arrested 17-year-old Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins had a firearm, a bag of marijuana, gloves, a screwdriver and a mask. Officers also recovered an Audi that had been reported as stolen from DeKalb County.

The trio broke into at least 24 cars.

Multiple charges against Wilkins are pending.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.