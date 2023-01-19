Positively Georgia
One arrested, two at large after car break-ins on Auburn Avenue

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man has been arrested and two more are still at large after a series of car break-ins on Auburn Avenue.

Officers responded to 171 Auburn Ave Jan. 18 and found three men breaking into cars. Two were able to flee in a vehicle, but officers arrested 17-year-old Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins had a firearm, a bag of marijuana, gloves, a screwdriver and a mask. Officers also recovered an Audi that had been reported as stolen from DeKalb County.

The trio broke into at least 24 cars.

Multiple charges against Wilkins are pending.

