Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon.

According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”

Dallas police officers responded to the scene.

Paulding County School District officials released the following statement saying in part:

“The school district is investigating the issue as a personnel matter, and the driver has been suspended pending an internal investigation. After law enforcement arrived and students for that stop had deboarded the bus, a supervisor assisted in the transportation of the remaining students. Thankfully, all students eventually arrived home safely. This situation remains under investigation by the Dallas Police Department ”

