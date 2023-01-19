Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

Accident at highway 278 and Old Harris Road, Paulding County Georgia
Accident at highway 278 and Old Harris Road, Paulding County Georgia(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon.

According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”

Dallas police officers responded to the scene.

Paulding County School District officials released the following statement saying in part:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Stormy weather pattern continues this week
State and federal leaders visit Griffin
FEMA officials continue assessing tornado damage throughout Georgia
Local, state officials visit Griffin to assess tornado damage