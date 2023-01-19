Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students
Jan. 18, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon.
According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
Dallas police officers responded to the scene.
Paulding County School District officials released the following statement saying in part:
