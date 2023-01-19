Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant.

Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.

“It wasn’t on the floor. It was on a palate,” Taki Manager Nhutquang Thai Cao said.

The manager took us into the kitchen to point out the improvements he has made and assured us his restaurant is safe and in good standing and he’s expecting to score a 100 on a re-inspection.

There are several other good scores around metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, Murph’s on Galleria Parkway picked up 91 points. In Clayton County, Wendy’s on Main Street in Forest Park scored a 96 and in Gwinnett County, D’Cuban Café on Buford Highway in Norcross earned 99 points.

And at FuegoMundo on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Make that three in a row which is quite the accomplishment. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

The restaurant has been around for 13 years. It’s the ideal place for meat lovers, vegetarians, vegans, and anyone looking to have a unique, delicious meal. Also, all the entrees are made to order right before your eyes on an exhibition woodfire grill. Plus, their proteins are marinated to perfection with their homemade FuegoMundo sauces which are big in flavor. In addition, they have a wide variety of gluten-free, dairy-free, and certified kosher items like yucca bread which is gluten-free, avocado salad, Fuego chips and salsa, churrasco with rice, beans, and plantains, and a wild Colombian hot dog with sangria. Boy, that’s good!

