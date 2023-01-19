Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole has opened on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County after a joint failed in a drainage pipe.

The sinkhole has not affected vehicle traffic, but it has closed the shoulder and the sidewalk near Sandy Plains Road. The Cobb Department of Transportation says they will “monitor the situation” over the next few days and begin repairs after the rain system moves out.

