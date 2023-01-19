Positively Georgia
Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County

The sinkhole opened near a busy shopping center.
The sinkhole opened near a busy shopping center.(Cobb County Government)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole has opened on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County after a joint failed in a drainage pipe.

The sinkhole has not affected vehicle traffic, but it has closed the shoulder and the sidewalk near Sandy Plains Road. The Cobb Department of Transportation says they will “monitor the situation” over the next few days and begin repairs after the rain system moves out.

