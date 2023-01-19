Positively Georgia
Six people arrested in metro Atlanta for domestic terrorism on Wednesday

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department.

According to records from DeKalb County Jail, Geoffrey Parsons of Atlanta, Spencer Bernard Liberto of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christopher Reynolds of Atlanta, Matthew Macar of Pittsburgh, Sarah Wasilewski of Pittsburgh, and Teresa Yue Shen of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested.

Parsons, Liberto, Macar and Wasilewski are also facing a charge of aggravated assault on a public safety officer.

Reynolds is also facing a charge of aggravated assault on an officer of the court.

Shen is also facing a charge of criminal trespass but not facing an aggravated assault charge.

It has not been confirmed that these charges are directly related to the incident near the police training facility on Wednesday. However, five people were arrested in December on similar charges after a raid on the planned location.

RELATED: Five arrested for domestic terrorism near future police training facility in Atlanta

The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

The future Atlanta police training facility was the site of an officer shooting on Jan. 18, 2023.
A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

