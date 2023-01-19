Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a Business Recovery Center at the Spalding Senior Center Jan. 19.

Small business owners and homeowners can meet with an SBA specialist to apply for disaster loans.

Businesses, including non-profits, can apply for Business Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Physical Disaster loans are meant to “repair or replace disaster-damaged property...including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment.”

Economic Injury loans “help small businesses...meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.”

Homeowners can apply for Home Disaster Loans to repair or replace personal property.

Business loans have a maximum of $2 million. Homeowner loans max out at $200,000 for the replacement of real estate or $40,000 for personal property.

You can apply for Disaster Loan Assistance here. Applicants must have a good credit history, the ability to repay the loans and collateral for loans above $25,000.

Occupants of Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties are eligible for all loans. Occupants of Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Talbot, Upson, and Walton are eligible for economic injury loans.

The deadline to apply for physical damage relief is Mar. 17. The deadline to apply for economic injury relief is Oct. 16.

