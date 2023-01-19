Positively Georgia
Suspect wanted for killing car dealership employee

Gwinnett Police are searching for Stoney Williams (pictured).(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Police are looking for a second individual wanted for killing a Royal Court Motors employee.

Stoney Williams is wanted for felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Courtney Owens Dec. 9.

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter running from the business brandishing a gun.

23-year-old Wesley Vickers has already been arrested and charged with Owens’ murder.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

