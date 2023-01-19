Tornado relief donation drive for tornado victims held in the city of East Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an effort to assist those affected by the tornadoes that hit Jan. 12, East Point will host a donation drive.

East Point will have two relief donation drives one to be held on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the downtown commons at 2714 East Point Street.

The drive will help those that were hit the hardest like Griffin, Selma, Alabama, and other surrounding cities in Georgia.

The city of East Point is asking the community to come together to provide the necessities listed below:

· Cases of Water

· Paper Plates/Bowls

· Paper Towels

· Toilet Paper

· Disposable Utensils

· Tarps

· Garbage Bags

· Wipes

· Diapers (all sizes)

· Toiletries

· Unused Socks

· Unused Undergarments

· New Blankets

· Work Gloves

· New Sheets- all sizes

· Flashlights

· Batteries

· Baby Food

· Baby Formula

