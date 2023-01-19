Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Tornado relief donation drive for tornado victims held in the city of East Point

East Point host donation drive
East Point host donation drive(City of East Point)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an effort to assist those affected by the tornadoes that hit Jan. 12, East Point will host a donation drive.

East Point will have two relief donation drives one to be held on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the downtown commons at 2714 East Point Street.

The drive will help those that were hit the hardest like Griffin, Selma, Alabama, and other surrounding cities in Georgia.

The city of East Point is asking the community to come together to provide the necessities listed below:

· Cases of Water

· Paper Plates/Bowls

· Paper Towels

· Toilet Paper

· Disposable Utensils

· Tarps

· Garbage Bags

· Wipes

· Diapers (all sizes)

· Toiletries

· Unused Socks

· Unused Undergarments

· New Blankets

· Work Gloves

· New Sheets- all sizes

· Flashlights

· Batteries

· Baby Food

· Baby Formula

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“This is my husband’s uncle from Poland. These people were murdered in Auschwitz,” said Judy...
Georgia woman working to preserve stories of Holocaust survivors
The legislation creates a tax credit, for donations made to government-approved groups,...
Taxpayers donate funds to support Georgia children aging out of foster care
File - Couple getting married.
Mass wedding ceremony to be held Valentine’s Day at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: The Atlanta Ripper terrorizes the city, 100+ years ago