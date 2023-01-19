Two area schools increase security after threats of violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two metro Atlanta schools have increased security for the rest of the week after threats of violence.

Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) and Newnan High School both saw threats of violence scrawled in school bathrooms targeting Jan. 19.

MSGA discovered a crude drawing of a gun, the date Jan. 19 and the words “Be Ready” in a student bathroom. MSGA will crease security in the halls to “ensure the greatest sense of normalcy and calm for our students.”

A similar bomb threat was discovered at Newnan High School just before 3 p.m. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at both the main campus and Cougar Village for the rest of the week.

Investigations into both incidents revealed no credible threats.

