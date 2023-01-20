1 injured in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say.
According to the DeKalb Police Department, a person was shot near a Shell gas station at 3639 Flat Shoals Rd.
“We are working an incident at the location however, details are limited. At this time, we have one person shot. I will update as I learn more,” a police spokesperson explained.
Atlanta News First has a crew en route to the scene.
This story will be updated once more information comes into our newsroom.
