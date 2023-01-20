Positively Georgia
1 injured in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say

DeKalb gas station
DeKalb gas station(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, a person was shot near a Shell gas station at 3639 Flat Shoals Rd.

“We are working an incident at the location however, details are limited. At this time, we have one person shot. I will update as I learn more,” a police spokesperson explained.

Atlanta News First has a crew en route to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information comes into our newsroom.

