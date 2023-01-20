Positively Georgia
AFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium sells 50,000 tickets in one day

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The potential AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has sold more than 50,000 tickets in one day.

The cancellation of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 necessitated the neutral site plan. The game was canceled after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

Season ticket holders for both teams had priority for buying tickets. The ticketing plan sees Bills fans sitting on one side of the stadium and Chiefs fans on the other.

Any other sale opportunities will be announced a later date.

The neutral site plan will only take effect if both the Bills and Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship. If that doesn’t happen, purchases will be refunded in full.

The Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals in Buffalo Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

