Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted

Bryan Alvarado (left) and Yeison Alvarado (right)
Bryan Alvarado (left) and Yeison Alvarado (right)(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has died of injuries sustained when he was assaulted in December.

52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba was assaulted Dec. 20. Gwinnett Police found him with “multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head.” He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of those injuries Jan. 14.

21-year-old Bryan Alvarado and 23-year-old Yeison Alvarado have been charged with his killing. The pair have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery and false imprisonment.

