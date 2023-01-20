Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has died of injuries sustained when he was assaulted in December.

52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba was assaulted Dec. 20. Gwinnett Police found him with “multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head.” He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of those injuries Jan. 14.

21-year-old Bryan Alvarado and 23-year-old Yeison Alvarado have been charged with his killing. The pair have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery and false imprisonment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.