Family of UGA player killed in crash announce Celebration of Life services

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Willock family has announced plans for two Celebration of Life services for UGA football player Devin Willock, who was killed in a crash last weekend.

The family says there will be a private Celebration of Life service for Devin this Saturday in Athens, and a public Celebration of Life service next Friday, Jan. 27 in Englewood, New Jersey.

Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will be in attendance at the private service in Athens.

The public Celebration of Life service will take place at The Community Baptist Church, located at 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ 07631. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to begin at 11 a.m. Senior pastor Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr. will officiate.

Those interested in supporting the Willock family can do so by giving to the verified GoFundMe account.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.