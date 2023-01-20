Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family of UGA player killed in crash announce Celebration of Life services

Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore. He was driving back from a celebration.
Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore. He was driving back from a celebration.(WALB)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Willock family has announced plans for two Celebration of Life services for UGA football player Devin Willock, who was killed in a crash last weekend.

The family says there will be a private Celebration of Life service for Devin this Saturday in Athens, and a public Celebration of Life service next Friday, Jan. 27 in Englewood, New Jersey.

Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will be in attendance at the private service in Athens.

The public Celebration of Life service will take place at The Community Baptist Church, located at 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ 07631. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to begin at 11 a.m. Senior pastor Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr. will officiate.

Those interested in supporting the Willock family can do so by giving to the verified GoFundMe account.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Devin Willock
Family of UGA player killed in crash clears lawsuit confusion
Griffin-Spalding County students returned to the classroom Friday morning. This was the...
Griffin-Spalding County students return for half-day Friday
Griffin-Spalding Schools reopen after tornadoes ravage community
Griffin-Spalding Schools reopen after tornadoes ravage community