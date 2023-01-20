Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Cool & dry through Saturday ahead of rain Sunday

A First Alert is in place Sunday for widespread showers
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After an afternoon in the 60s and 70s, we look much cooler today.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will also be quite breezy with winds out of the NW anywhere between 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20-25 mph possible.

Saturday, clouds will increase ahead of showers that will roll in late in the evening-- this is all a precursor to a very rainy Sunday.

We have a First Alert Sunday as on and off showers will be likely starting early in the morning through the evening.

We stay in this unsettled weather pattern to kick off next week with another First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday for more for widespread rain that moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. For now, expect a rainy morning commute mid week next week.

Cool, mostly sunny, and breezy today
First Alert Sunday for on and off widespread rain
Rain continues Sunday evening. Pockets of steady to heavy rain possible.
Cool and dry today and tomorrow ahead of a First Alert for widespread rain Sunday. We stay...
