First Alert Forecast: Rainy Saturday night into Sunday

First Alert Forecast: Rain arrives Saturday night and lasts into Sunday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Saturday starts with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s at sunrise. It will be a cloudy and cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain should hold off until after sunset, but it likely arrives during the evening. There is a First Alert for rain that may be heavy at times overnight into early Sunday. The rain will not be as steady/heavy on Sunday, but it will stay damp and dreary with showers. It will also be chilly with temperatures stuck in the 50s.

Sunday
Sunday(CBS46)

The rain threat ends Sunday night as the temperature dips to near 40 by early Monday. Quiet weather is in the forecast for Monday and most of Tuesday. It will be seasonably cold with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

There is another First Alert for rain arriving Tuesday night and lasting into the Wednesday morning commute. Another round of moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast. Thunderstorms are possible south of Atlanta. The rain will move out by midday Wednesday and a gusty wind brings in colder weather for the end of the workweek.

Thursday and Friday look dry with highs only near 50. Lows will be in the 30s.

