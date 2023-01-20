Positively Georgia
Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe

The report could be publicly released as soon as this month.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County prosecutors now have the final report of the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump and his allies.

Officials are looking at possible criminal involvement in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

The report could be publicly released as soon as this month, or a local judge could keep the entire thing under wraps until District Attorney Fani Willis decides whether to pursue indictments.

In that case, it would take months or years to learn what was uncovered.

