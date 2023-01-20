Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $11 million for pay raises

It will help pay for salary increases, overtime pay and operational costs.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Commission just approved adding more than $11 million dollars to the Sheriff’s Office budget.

It will help pay for salary increases, overtime pay and operational costs.

Both deputies and detention officers are included.

In a statement, Sheriff Pat Labat says in part the adoption of the new budget “affirms the commissioners’ support of law enforcement and recognizes the essential nature of our work.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Affordable Housing
Atlanta Councilmember Bond proposes new affordable housing website locator
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100