Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $11 million for pay raises

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Commission just approved adding more than $11 million dollars to the Sheriff’s Office budget.

It will help pay for salary increases, overtime pay and operational costs.

Both deputies and detention officers are included.

In a statement, Sheriff Pat Labat says in part the adoption of the new budget “affirms the commissioners’ support of law enforcement and recognizes the essential nature of our work.”

