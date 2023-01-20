Positively Georgia
Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams

(wdam)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams.

DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.

If you receive a text message asking to call an 877 number to unlock your EBT card, do not reply.

If you think you’ve been scammed, contact DHS at 1-844-694-8947.

