Georgia has 9th-highest resignation rate in U.S., according to WalletHub study

Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has the 9th-highest resignation rate in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C. according to their resignation rates both last month and over the last 12 months.

Georgia has a 2.7% resignation rate during the latest month for which data is available. The Peach State had a 3.88% resignation rate over the last 12 months.

The top five states are Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Louisiana and Delaware. New York is at the bottom of the list.

