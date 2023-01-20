Positively Georgia
KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Jul. 1

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Jul. 1 on the heels of KIDZ BOP 2023, the group’s latest album. 2023 includes covers of “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, “About That Time” by Lizzo, “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and dazy and “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles.

Tickets are available at Live Nation.

