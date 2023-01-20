LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in Oct. 2022.

35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.

Cameron has been charged with aggravated assault by strangulation. Yates was also arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Cameron was on felony probation for VGCSA and obstruction offenses.

