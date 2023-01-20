Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend

(WCAX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in Oct. 2022.

35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.

Cameron has been charged with aggravated assault by strangulation. Yates was also arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Cameron was on felony probation for VGCSA and obstruction offenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Marietta
Marietta restaurant owner charged with sex crimes against children, officials say
Bryan Alvarado (left) and Yeison Alvarado (right)
Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted
INTERVIEW: Home workouts using household items