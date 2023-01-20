Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

March for Life remembers Roe v. Wade, 50 years later

The Supreme Court overturned the ruling last summer.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The battle over reproduction rights will be on display across the country this weekend, including right here in Atlanta.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

It made abortion rights the law of the land.

The Supreme Court overturned the ruling last summer.

Today, a memorial on Capitol Avenue acknowledged more than 63 million abortions in the U.S.  since 1973.

A one-mile silent march and rally followed the service.

In Washington D.C., marchers passed by the U.S. Capitol where the abortion rights debate is ongoing.

22 states have already enacted full or partial abortion bans. some of those have been struck down in courts. On the other hand, 21 states have enshrined abortion rights into law.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Verbal altercation turns physical between Paulding County school bus driver and parent.
Paulding Co. bus driver says she was trying to get students to ‘safe location’
KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW 2023 TOUR
KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Jul. 1
Man seen yelling racial slurs at FedEx driver
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe