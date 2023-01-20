March for Life remembers Roe v. Wade, 50 years later

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The battle over reproduction rights will be on display across the country this weekend, including right here in Atlanta.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

It made abortion rights the law of the land.

The Supreme Court overturned the ruling last summer.

Today, a memorial on Capitol Avenue acknowledged more than 63 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973.

A one-mile silent march and rally followed the service.

In Washington D.C., marchers passed by the U.S. Capitol where the abortion rights debate is ongoing.

22 states have already enacted full or partial abortion bans. some of those have been struck down in courts. On the other hand, 21 states have enshrined abortion rights into law.

