Marietta restaurant owner charged with sex crimes against children, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nicholas Tiliacos, owner of Come-N-Get-It restaurant in Marietta, has been charged with sex crimes against two underage employees.

According to an arrest warrant, police charged Tiliacos with multiple counts of sexual battery and cruelty to children.

Reports show that the two workers were under the age of 17 years old at the time the crimes occurred.

Officials said the incident happened over the course of two years from Jan. 2020 to Apr. 2022, both at the restaurant and at Tiliacos’ home.

Tiliacos is accused of groping one victim multiple times over the span of a two-year period without their consent, according to an arrest warrant.

Arrest warrants also detail allegations of groping made by a second victim, who also alleged the incidents took place at both the restaurant and Tiliacos’ home.

Tiliacos is out on a $60,000 bond after he was charged in October. He has yet to be indicted and his case is pending, per the Cobb District Attorney’s office.

