Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MARTA to repave parking lots at 11 rail stations

MARTA says pedestrian and bus access at the stations may be temporarily relocated.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Changes to MARTA could make your trip to work a little tricky.

MARTA is improving its parking lots at 11 of its train stations: Brookhaven, Chamblee, West End, Oakland City, East Point, and College Park on the Red and Gold Lines and Ashby, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, Edgewood/Candler Park, East Lake, and Kensington on the Blue and Green Lines.

The project may cut down on places to park.

MARTA says pedestrian and bus access at the stations may be temporarily relocated during the process.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Medical Examiners needed in the GBI Crime lab
Lack of medical examiners causing backlog of cases at Georgia crime labs
Man seen yelling racial slurs at FedEx driver
Man seen yelling racial slurs at FedEx driver
Verbal altercation turns physical between Paulding County school bus driver and parent.
Paulding Co. bus driver says she was trying to get students to ‘safe location’