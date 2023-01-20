MARTA to repave parking lots at 11 rail stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Changes to MARTA could make your trip to work a little tricky.

MARTA is improving its parking lots at 11 of its train stations: Brookhaven, Chamblee, West End, Oakland City, East Point, and College Park on the Red and Gold Lines and Ashby, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, Edgewood/Candler Park, East Lake, and Kensington on the Blue and Green Lines.

The project may cut down on places to park.

MARTA says pedestrian and bus access at the stations may be temporarily relocated during the process.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.