More than 350 students unenrolled from Westlake, school cites overcrowding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 350 students have been unenrolled from Westlake High School in Atlanta. The school claims the students didn’t live in the district.

A Fulton County Schools spokesperson said Westlake determined last year that more students were at the school than had been enrolled in its feeder middle schools. The school announces last fall that it would be verifying students’ residency. Parents reportedly received a letter before Thanksgiving and staff helped parents verify residency the week after the holiday.

The district reportedly offered parents another chance Jan. 3 to 6.

The district issued the following statement:

“Westlake High School is an amazing school with current enrollment beyond capacity. Overcrowding creates safety concerns and reduces the space for students whose families legitimately live within the attendance zone. Taking resources away from these students for those who do not live in the community is not fair. Since last fall, Fulton County Schools has been asking for proper verification of residency and welcomes all students who reside in the Westlake attendance zone.”

