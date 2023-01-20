Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

More than 350 students unenrolled from Westlake, school cites overcrowding

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 350 students have been unenrolled from Westlake High School in Atlanta. The school claims the students didn’t live in the district.

A Fulton County Schools spokesperson said Westlake determined last year that more students were at the school than had been enrolled in its feeder middle schools. The school announces last fall that it would be verifying students’ residency. Parents reportedly received a letter before Thanksgiving and staff helped parents verify residency the week after the holiday.

The district reportedly offered parents another chance Jan. 3 to 6.

The district issued the following statement:

“Westlake High School is an amazing school with current enrollment beyond capacity. Overcrowding creates safety concerns and reduces the space for students whose families legitimately live within the attendance zone. Taking resources away from these students for those who do not live in the community is not fair.  Since last fall, Fulton County Schools has been asking for proper verification of residency and welcomes all students who reside in the Westlake attendance zone.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW 2023 TOUR
KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Jul. 1
Man seen yelling racial slurs at FedEx driver
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe
Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe