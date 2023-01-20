Positively Georgia
Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Doraville man was shot after wielding a machete during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda who had active felony warrants, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that a Doraville Poice Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a van driven by Miranda on 2820 Chamblee Tucker Road in Doraville.

When police attempted to stop the van, Miranda rammed into a police patrol car by reversing into it, then pulling forward. Officers attempted to box the van but Miranda got out of the van with a machete in his hand and advanced toward an officer. The officer then shot Miranda and arrested him. Miranda was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The Doraville Police Department asked The Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation on the case.

