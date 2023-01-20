Positively Georgia
Atlanta Braves to host open auditions to be the next ‘Voice of the Braves’

Braves stadium
Braves stadium(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves will host open auditions Jan. 21 to search for the next “Voice of the Braves” at the Braves Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines.

Online applications started in October and they already received over 135 applications where applicants sent their audition videos to be the next PA Announcer for the Atlanta Braves.

The auditions will allow fans to audition live in an interactive booth that will be set up on the lower level concourse inside Truist Park.

Applicants will be provided with a script and will speak through a loudspeaker.

Auditions will close on Jan. 22.

Braves fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite PA Announcer on the Atlanta Brave’s social platforms from Feb. 17-20.

The winner will be announced ahead of the 2023 season.

