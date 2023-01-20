Positively Georgia
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating

File - police lights
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta.

It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

GSP is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

