Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward

FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness...
FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness water trail of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. The refuge is one of the world's largest intact freshwater ecosystems and averages 300,000 visitors a year and 4,000 visitors permitted for overnight camping along trails such as this. According to a government memo, Friday, June 3, 2022, a federal agency has delivered a big setback to a company's controversial plan to mine at the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company’s plan to mine minerals just outside the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge is a big step closer to being approved by regulators in Georgia.

The state’s Environmental Protection Division released a draft plan Thursday for how Twin Pines Minerals would operate its proposed mine and mitigate potential impacts to the swamp.

The move triggers a 60-day public comment period required before the Georgia agency can approve the plan.

Some scientists have warned that mining titanium dioxide less than 3 miles from the Okefenokee’s bowl-like rim could harm the swamp’s ability to hold water.

The draft documents say regulators believe the swamp’s water levels would be “minimally impacted.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

