Tahoe the Harris hawk dies, Zoo Atlanta announces

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tahoe the Harris hawk, a staple of Zoo Atlanta’s World of Wild Theater, has died.

The zoo believes he died in an interaction with a wild animal. Tahoe was housed in a secure outdoor mew.

Tahoe first arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and quickly became a member of World of Wild Theater. Harris hawks are native to the southwestern United States and typically live 20 to 25 years in captivity. It is a popular species in falconry.

Curator of Ambassador Animals Rebecca Young said, “he was a bird who made you work for your relationship with him, and he made you work to keep it.”

The zoo says it is pursuing “additional preventative measures” while it determines the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.