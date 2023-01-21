Positively Georgia
Atlanta Braves hosts 2023 Braves Fest at Truist Park

Braves Fest
Braves Fest(Alanta Braves)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves presented by Delta Air Lines hosted the Braves Fest Gala in Truist Park on Friday.

Over 900 Braves fans enjoyed the live entertainment, photo opportunities with the 2021 and 1995 World Series trophies, and auctions to raise funds for the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The Braves Fest will continue tomorrow with free activities for the entire family throughout Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

A full schedule of events for tomorrow’s Braves Fest can be found at www.Braves.com/BravesFest.

