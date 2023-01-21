Braves Fest to be held at Truist Park on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Braves Fest is set to be held at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning.

According to officials, fans can engage in player photo opportunities, baseball clinics, live entertainment, family fun games, and more.

There will also be opportunities for Q & A’s and panel discussions throughout the day.

The Braves Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

