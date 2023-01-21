Congress dedicates $3 million to design phase of Midtown Connector Project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Congress has dedicated $3 million to help with the design and engineering phase of the Midtown Connector Project.

The Midtown Connector Project Foundation unveiled the full plan in 2021.

They want to connect Midtown with West Midtown and Georgia Tech by building a deck over the interstate with parks, trails, and an amphitheater.

The full project could cost more than $1 billion dollars.

