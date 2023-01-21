Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Congress dedicates $3 million to design phase of Midtown Connector Project

The full project could cost more than $1 billion dollars.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Congress has dedicated $3 million to help with the design and engineering phase of the Midtown Connector Project.

The Midtown Connector Project Foundation unveiled the full plan in 2021.

They want to connect Midtown with West Midtown and Georgia Tech by building a deck over the interstate with parks, trails, and an amphitheater.

The full project could cost more than $1 billion dollars.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper in ICU after shooting at Atlanta Police Train Center
Screenshot from dash cam video that captured fatal shooting on I-285.
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
Dshcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
Dash cam video of fatal I-285 shooting
Congress dedicates $3 million to design phase of Midtown Connector Project