DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022.

Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.

“It’s devastating because he should be here, and he’s not here,” Hite said.

Dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

On Friday Atlanta News First obtained a copy of the dash camera footage from the DeKalb County Police Department. In the video, you can see a silver Nissan sedan tailgating Booth’s black truck.

Eventually, you see Booth’s truck merge to the right and police say shots were fired from the sedan.

“He was just right there, where he was going, and then in a split second, he was gone. And that’s sad. All I can think about in my head was if he had just been a second before or a second after, he would be here,” Hite said.

After being shot, Booth’s truck crashed into the median on 285 near Moreland Avenue. DeKalb Police found him dead inside the cab. But haven’t found his killer.

“I’m just trying to take my emotions and gear it towards finding a person and not actually the reality of seeing him die,” Hite said.

The suspect’s car also has a sticker on the rear windshield that appears to be a teal-colored monogram.

Hite is doing her best to keep this video and image of the car circulating across Atlanta in the hopes that someone knows what happened.

“I hope that somebody will come forward. That somebody has a conscience. That somebody who was there realizes now what they saw. I mean anything. I don’t know what else to do,” Hite said.

Booth leaves behind several family members, including a teenage daughter.

If you know what happened, or recognize the car involved, call DeKalb County Police at (678) 406-7929.

