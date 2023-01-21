Positively Georgia
Fire at South Fulton apartment complex under investigation

Photo of South Fulton fire
Photo of South Fulton fire(Union City Fire Department PIO)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire that damaged an apartment in South Fulton is under investigation early Saturday morning.

According to South Fulton Fire Rescue officials, crews responded to the Beacon Ridge Biscayne apartments at the 5400 block of Old National Highway after reports of a second-alarm fire.

Photo of damage after South Fulton apartment fire
Photo of damage after South Fulton apartment fire(Union City Fire Department PIO)
Photo of damage after South Fulton apartment fire
Photo of damage after South Fulton apartment fire(Union City Fire Department PIO)

According to officials, crews from College Park and Union City assisted in putting the fire out.

Photos shared by the South Fulton Fire Rescue Facebook page showed heavy flames coming from the roof of the two-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

