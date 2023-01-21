Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Cool, Rain Late Tonight; Heavy Rain Sunday

By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect rain late tonight with heavy rain on Sunday morning. A bit of a break mid day on Sunday with rain again in the late afternoon and evening. Monday will be dry. Rain moves in again late on Tuesday and for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

