FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Cool, Rain Late Tonight; Heavy Rain Sunday

Cloudy Today, Rain Moves In Tonight After Sunset, Heavy Rain Sunday Morning
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect rain late tonight with heavy rain on Sunday morning. A bit of a break mid day on Sunday with rain again in the late afternoon and evening. Monday will be dry. Rain moves in again late on Tuesday and for Wednesday morning.
