Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy injured at Lithia Springs hotel

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a three-year-old boy was injured at a hotel in Lithia Springs.

Authorities responded to the Intown Suites in Lithia Springs after reports of an injured child. The child was rushed to an area hospital. It is unclear what caused the child to be injured.

The current extent of the boy’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This remains under investigation.

