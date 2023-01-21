Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy injured at Lithia Springs hotel

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a three-year-old boy was injured at a hotel in Lithia Springs.

Authorities responded to the Intown Suites in Lithia Springs after reports of an injured child. The child was rushed to an area hospital. It is unclear what caused the child to be injured.

The current extent of the boy’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.