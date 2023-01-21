Marietta PD internal investigation finds no ‘inappropriate actions’ by officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An internal affairs investigation by the Marietta Police Department found “no evidence” of racist behavior by a commanding officer.

Two officers reportedly filed a grievance against Maj. Patrick Bonito last month, alleging Bonito was racist against Black officers under his command.

The department interviewed multiple employees, including Bonito himself. Bonito admitted to using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” 10 years ago but stated it was not directed at any one person.

Bonito has been transferred to a different shift, removed from leadership and suspended for 40 hours without pay.

In a Facebook post, Chief Martin Ferrell said, “racism will not be tolerated by our agency, internally or externally.”

