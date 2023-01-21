MARTA Police hosts job fair, offers up to $5k sign-on bonus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police Department job fair is being held for police officers from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., on Saturday according to officials.

Officials say Marta police will provide all uniforms and equipment necessary for the position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $48,776 and tops out at $67,371.

According to officials, sign-on bonuses of $3000 to $5,000 for police applicants and up to $5,000 tuition reimbursement, $6,000 shift and weekend differential bonus, and Coverage of Monthly Georgia Peace Officer Annuity Benefit Fund Payment will be offered.

MARTA will train all permit or driver’s license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License.

MARTA headquarters are located on Piedmont Road near the Lindbergh Center train station.

