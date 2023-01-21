Tornado relief donation drive for tornado victims held in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The East Point community came together for a relief donation drive for those affected by the tornadoes that hit areas of Georgia on Jan. 12.

The relief donation drive was held in the downtown commons on Saturday morning.

The next relief donation drive is set to be held on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The drive, according to officials, will help those that were hit the hardest like Griffin, Selma, Alabama, and other surrounding areas in Georgia.

For those who wish to help but can’t make it to the donation drive on Saturday, East Point officials asked the community to help provide some of the most needed items listed below:

Cases of Water

Paper Plates/Bowls

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Disposable Utensils

Tarps

Garbage Bags

Wipes

Diapers (all sizes)

Toiletries

Unused Socks

Unused Undergarments

New Blankets

Work Gloves

New Sheets- all sizes

Flashlights

Batteries

Baby Food

Baby Formula

