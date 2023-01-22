13-year-old boy shot and killed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 11:24 p.m. after reports of a person who was shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

It is unclear what led up to that shooting. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Police officials have been busy across the Atlanta metro area as multiple shootings have been reported in less than 24 hours.

Brookhaven police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one man has died and three others were injured in a shooting at a Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2 a.m. after reports of a person shot. Officers found a male with gunshot wounds on the scene. He was rushed to an area hospital.

One person was shot and killed on Saturday evening in Fulton County.

Officials say a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

