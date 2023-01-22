Positively Georgia
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed on Saturday evening in Fulton County.

Police say the victim died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between the victim and suspect who appear to be familiar with each other.

According to police, the suspect is currently detained as the investigation continues.

