FIRST ALERT: Heavy Morning Rain, Brief Break Around Lunch, More Rain This Afternoon/Evening
Widespread rain with some embedded thunderstorms this morning.
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A cold, wet day on this Sunday. Expect the heavy morning rain to let up around lunchtime, but the rain comes back this afternoon and evening. Monday will become mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Our next chance for rain is late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
